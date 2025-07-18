Public Broadcasting and Crypto in Washington's crosshairs this week.

Analyzing Washington's latest moves: Rescission actions, public broadcasting cuts, and cryptocurrency legislation discussed in this week's DC Debrief with Scott Mitchell and Alex Cameron.

By: Alex Cameron, Scott Mitchell, Victor Pozadas

Political movement in Washington has shaken things up once again. With legislation affecting public broadcast funding and more recently cryptocurrency, Political Analysts Scott Mitchell and Alex Cameron breakdown the latest on this week's DC Debrief.

Watch the full discussion above, or follow along for this week's biggest takeaways:

The Rescission Action

President Trump's Motivation: The rescission was strongly pushed by President Trump as a means to assert authority and set a precedent for potentially future clawbacks of Congress-appropriated funds. Definition: A rescission involves retracting unspent funds previously approved by Congress. Such actions are rare, with the latest example being the first significant one in about thirty years. Targets: The initial rescission targeted roughly $8 billion in foreign aid and global health initiatives, plus $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

Political and Media Repercussions

Media Dynamics: Trump has accused outlets like NPR of bias and used the CPB funding cut as a symbolic move against what he perceives as left-leaning media, though the media in question denies these accusations. Republican Support: Most Republicans supported the measure, with notable opposition from Senators Murkowski and Collins, who succeeded in restoring $400 million for the PEPFAR AIDS relief program.

Effects on Public Broadcasting

Impact Assessment: Public broadcasters generally rely on the CPB for about 15% of their funding (more or less depending on the station), so some stations could face significant financial hardships but won’t lose all federal support. Community Response: Local stations are expected to actively seek alternative funding from the public and corporations to mitigate the cuts.

Cryptocurrency Legislation

Crypto Regulation Drive: President Trump and Congress advanced the "Genius Act," marking the first federal regulation of cryptocurrency in the U.S., aiming to position Trump as a global leader in this arena. Key Provisions: The legislation, alongside the "Cbdc Anti-Surveillance State Act" and the "Clarity Act," prohibits the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and sets a regulatory framework for stablecoins and other digital assets. Legislative Process: The Genius Act has been passed by both chambers and awaits the president’s signature, while the two related bills still require Senate approval.

Appropriations and Budget Process

Current Situation: With the debt ceiling addressed, the next major hurdle is appropriations. There’s widespread skepticism that all appropriations bills will be passed by the September deadline, making another continuing resolution (CR) likely. Partisan Dynamics: Democrats are currently resistant to cooperate, having been shut out of previous fiscal legislation, which could complicate negotiations. Government Shutdown Threat: Failure to agree on appropriations or a CR by October 1 could risk a government shutdown, a scenario both parties want to avoid due to potential political repercussions. Ongoing Negotiations: The process of marking up appropriations bills is underway and expected to remain a central focus through the summer, with the final shape of the budget contingent on bipartisan compromise.

Political Strategy and Outlook