2025 Open Championship: Round 3 tee times, featured pairings, and how to watch from Royal Portrush

Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick will go off in the final game of Saturday's third round

Friday, July 18th 2025, 4:49 pm

By: CBS Sports


Scottie Scheffler, the pre-tournament favorite, surged to the top of the 2025 Open Championship leaderboard with a brilliant second-round 64, reaching 10 under and claiming the solo lead at Royal Portrush. He’ll tee off Saturday in the final pairing alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who trails by one at 9 under.

Defending champion Brian Harman and Haotong Li sit two shots back at 8 under, while Rory McIlroy, aiming to erase his 2019 heartbreak, starts the day at 3 under, well behind Scheffler’s pace.

With most top contenders at least seven shots back, it will take a special performance to dethrone Scheffler as the tournament heads into Moving Day.

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 19

Round 3 start time: 4 a.m.

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

  1. Featured Groups -- 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  2. Featured holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-6 a.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC

2025 Open Championship tee times, Saturday pairings

3:35 a.m. — Matti Schmid, Corey Conners

3:45 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama

3:55 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier

4:05 a.m. — Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson

4:15 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen

4:25 a.m. — Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau

4:35 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence

4:45 a.m. — Justin Leonard, John Parry

5:00 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia

5:10 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari

5:20 a.m. — Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark

5:30 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry

5:40 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Dustin Johnson

5:50 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas

6:00 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth

6:15 a.m. — Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner

6:25 a.m. — Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger

6:35 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester

6:45 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia

6:55 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover

7:05 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

7:15 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler

7:30 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Oliver LIndell

7:40 a.m. — Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele

7:50 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan

8:00 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose

8:10 a.m. — Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:20 a.m. — Sam Burns, Lee Westwood

8:30 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jordan Smith

8:45 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Højgaard

8:55 a.m. — Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup

9:05 a.m. — Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

9:15 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard

9:25 a.m. — Brian Harman, Haotong Li

9:35 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick 
