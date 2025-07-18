2025 Open Championship: Round 3 tee times, featured pairings, and how to watch from Royal Portrush

Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick will go off in the final game of Saturday's third round

By: CBS Sports

Scottie Scheffler, the pre-tournament favorite, surged to the top of the 2025 Open Championship leaderboard with a brilliant second-round 64, reaching 10 under and claiming the solo lead at Royal Portrush. He’ll tee off Saturday in the final pairing alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who trails by one at 9 under.

Defending champion Brian Harman and Haotong Li sit two shots back at 8 under, while Rory McIlroy, aiming to erase his 2019 heartbreak, starts the day at 3 under, well behind Scheffler’s pace.

With most top contenders at least seven shots back, it will take a special performance to dethrone Scheffler as the tournament heads into Moving Day.

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 19

Round 3 start time: 4 a.m.

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-6 a.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC

2025 Open Championship tee times, Saturday pairings

3:35 a.m. — Matti Schmid, Corey Conners

3:45 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama

3:55 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier

4:05 a.m. — Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson

4:15 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen

4:25 a.m. — Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau

4:35 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence

4:45 a.m. — Justin Leonard, John Parry

5:00 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia

5:10 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari

5:20 a.m. — Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark

5:30 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry

5:40 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Dustin Johnson

5:50 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas

6:00 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth

6:15 a.m. — Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner

6:25 a.m. — Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger

6:35 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester

6:45 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia

6:55 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover

7:05 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

7:15 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler

7:30 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Oliver LIndell

7:40 a.m. — Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele

7:50 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan

8:00 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose

8:10 a.m. — Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:20 a.m. — Sam Burns, Lee Westwood

8:30 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jordan Smith

8:45 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Højgaard

8:55 a.m. — Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup

9:05 a.m. — Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

9:15 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard

9:25 a.m. — Brian Harman, Haotong Li

9:35 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick



