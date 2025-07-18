2025 Open Championship: Round 3 tee times, featured pairings, and how to watch from Royal Portrush

Friday, July 18th 2025, 4:49 pm
Scottie Scheffler, the pre-tournament favorite, surged to the top of the 2025 Open Championship leaderboard with a brilliant second-round 64, reaching 10 under and claiming the solo lead at Royal Portrush. He’ll tee off Saturday in the final pairing alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who trails by one at 9 under.
Defending champion Brian Harman and Haotong Li sit two shots back at 8 under, while Rory McIlroy, aiming to erase his 2019 heartbreak, starts the day at 3 under, well behind Scheffler’s pace.
With most top contenders at least seven shots back, it will take a special performance to dethrone Scheffler as the tournament heads into Moving Day.
Round 3 start time: 4 a.m.
Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock
Early TV coverage: 4-6 a.m. on USA Network
TV coverage: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC
3:35 a.m. — Matti Schmid, Corey Conners
3:45 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama
3:55 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier
4:05 a.m. — Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson
4:15 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen
4:25 a.m. — Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau
4:35 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence
4:45 a.m. — Justin Leonard, John Parry
5:00 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia
5:10 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari
5:20 a.m. — Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark
5:30 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry
5:40 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Dustin Johnson
5:50 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas
6:00 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth
6:15 a.m. — Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner
6:25 a.m. — Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger
6:35 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester
6:45 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia
6:55 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover
7:05 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
7:15 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler
7:30 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Oliver LIndell
7:40 a.m. — Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele
7:50 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan
8:00 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose
8:10 a.m. — Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:20 a.m. — Sam Burns, Lee Westwood
8:30 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jordan Smith
8:45 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Højgaard
8:55 a.m. — Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup
9:05 a.m. — Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
9:15 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard
9:25 a.m. — Brian Harman, Haotong Li
9:35 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
July 18th, 2025
July 17th, 2025
July 16th, 2025
July 19th, 2025
July 19th, 2025