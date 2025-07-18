The Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler Takes Command with Career-Best 64 on Friday

Scheffler went way low around Royal Portrush, besting Matt Fitzpatrick's incredible Round 2 effort

By: CBS Sports

Scottie Scheffler surged to the top of the 2025 Open Championship leaderboard with a tournament-best 7-under 64 on Friday, giving him a one-shot lead at 10 under heading into the weekend. After trailing by five shots at the start of Round 2, the world No. 1 delivered a dominant, rain-interrupted round highlighted by eight birdies and just one bogey. With his elite ball striking and a red-hot putter—leading the field in both approach play and putting—Scheffler is now in prime position to capture his second major of the season and move one step closer to a career grand slam. Matt Fitzpatrick sits one stroke back, while Brian Harman and Haotong Li trail by two.

2025 Open Championship leaderboard, Round 2

1. Scottie Scheffler (-10): The afternoon at Royal Portrush became a two-man race between Scheffler and Fitzpatrick, and that will now be the pairing for the final game on Saturday. Scheffler won that battle on Friday and is now the overwhelming favorite to win his fourth career major and first Claret Jug. It's too early to crown the world No. 1 just yet, but he seems motivated to prove that, even while winning may not be fulfilling, it's something he still desperately wants to do.

2. Matt Fitzpatrick (-9): Fitzpatrick has been trending in the right direction for the last couple months and looks to be back in the form that made him a U.S. Open champion. He caught fire in the middle of the second round, making four straight birdies to start the back nine to get into the lead alone. Fitzpatrick stumbled a touch coming home but kept some positive momentum for the weekend with a 24-footer for par on the 18th to post what was the clubhouse lead at the time at 9 under.

T3. Brian Harman, Haotong Li (-8): Harman, 2023 Open champion, posted the first 65 of the day and held the clubhouse lead until Fitzpatrick bested him by one late in the evening. Harman has become an Open Championship ringer, and he looks like a real threat for his second Claret Jug. Li was a name most expected to fade off of the leaderboard, but instead, he backed his opening 67 up with another Friday to stay right in the thick of the hunt. He's been playing well this year on the DP World Tour and has carried that performance over into this week.

T5. Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Højgaard, Harris English, Chris Gotterup (-5): This is a particularly fascinating group. Hatton and MacIntyre were popular picks entering the week, English is a steady performer in majors, Gotterup is riding a wave of confidence after besting Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open last week, and Højgaard is a guy folks have been waiting to break out at a major for some time. All of them feel like threats to shoot a good score on Saturday, but with Scheffler at the top, it's probably going to take more than just two good rounds to catch him from five back.

T10. Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard (-4)

T12. Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Lee Westwood, Jordan Smith (-3)

T17. Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Harry Hall, Shane Lowry and three others (-2)

T26. Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and six others (-1)

If it was anyone else at 10 under, you would feel the stars back as far as 1 under would have an outside chance, but they now need to produce some 63s -- like Lowry did six years ago -- if they're going to challenge Scheffler. McIlroy, Schauffele, Åberg and Rahm have the gear to do that, but they haven't showed it so far this week. One of them will need to find their A++ game if they are going to sniff the No. 1 player in the world come Sunday. McIlroy is probably the best equipped given not only his level of play this season but the inherent homefield advantage he possesses. We have seen European crowds rally McIlroy during Ryder Cups, and it's quite possible his incredible galleries will fuel him into contention on Moving Day and behind. After all, McIlroy generally performs as the hunter as opposed to being the hunted at the top of the pack.



