Edmond Police warn of bank fraud scheme

Beware of escalating scam calls in Edmond: Fraudsters posing as local bank representatives. Learn how you can protect your money.

By: Dylan Stieber

The Edmond Police Department is issuing a warning about a recent uptick in scam calls targeting local bank customers.

Officers say scammers are posing as representatives from your bank’s fraud department, claiming there’s a problem with your account.

Officers say in some cases, scammers are asking for remote access to your account or instructing you to transfer your money to a so-called “safe account” to protect your funds.

Police advise you to hang up immediately and then call your bank directly. You can use the phone number on the back of your debit or credit card, or through the bank’s official website. Never trust the phone number the scammer provides.

Edmond police also remind residents to never disclose personal information or account access over the phone, even if the caller appears convincing.