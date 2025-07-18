Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly threatening security guard with gun and machete

An Oklahoma City man faces felony charges after threatening a Dollar General guard over a bag of ice. Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

Friday, July 18th 2025, 1:31 pm

By: Dani Ingram


Oklahoma City, OK -

An Oklahoma City man is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening a Dollar General security guard with a firearm and a machete during a confrontation over a bag of ice, according to court documents.

Oklahoma City Police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and arrived to find Sweeney detained at the scene. Officers recovered a black pistol and a loaded magazine near the suspect.

Police say a security guard working at the store told police he confronted Sweeney to check his receipt, suspecting he had stolen a bag of ice. The guard followed Sweeney to a nearby residence after an argument ensued.

At that location, the victim said Sweeney pointed a gun at him, threatening him.

The situation escalated when Sweeney allegedly put down the firearm and retrieved a large machete.

Sweeney was booked on Assault and Battery complaints and possession of a Firearm After a Former Conviction of a Felony.
