3 Sooners earn preseason All-SEC Honors

Oklahoma placed three players on the 2025 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team, highlighted by running back Jaydn Ott (Second Team Offense), defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (Second Team Defense), and long snapper Ben Anderson (Third Team Specialists).

By: OU Athletics

The University of Oklahoma placed three players on the 2025 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team, as announced Friday by the SEC office following a media vote at SEC Football Media Days.

Senior defensive lineman R Mason Thomas and senior running back Jaydn Ott were named to the second team, while redshirt junior long snapper Ben Anderson earned a third-team selection.

Now entering their second season in the Southeastern Conference and fourth under head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners continue to build their presence among the league’s elite.

R Mason Thomas

Thomas returns after a breakout 2024 campaign in which he earned second-team All-SEC honors. The Fort Lauderdale native led OU with 12.5 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, and 9.0 sacks — a figure that ranked fourth in the SEC and 17th nationally. Six of his sacks came in the fourth quarter with the Sooners protecting leads. He added two forced fumbles, two recoveries, and returned one for a touchdown at LSU. Thomas was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week during the season.

Jaydn Ott

Ott, a transfer from California, brings proven production to the Oklahoma backfield. In three seasons with the Golden Bears, he rushed for 2,597 yards and 24 touchdowns, while adding 712 receiving yards and six more scores. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2023, totaling 1,315 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. Ott also earned Freshman All-America honors in 2022.

Ben Anderson

Anderson, a key special teams contributor, was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award last season. The Charlotte, N.C., native has snapped on every punt and placekick the past two years and helped lead a unit that converted 32 of 33 PATs, 17 of 22 field goals, and ranked 12th nationally in net punting (42.3 yards). He also recorded three tackles on punt coverage.