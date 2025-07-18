Sooners land 10th in 2025 SEC preseason media oll; Texas picked to win title

Friday, July 18th 2025, 12:28 pm
As Oklahoma prepares for its second full season in the Southeastern Conference, media expectations remain measured.
The Sooners were picked to finish 10th in the league and received three votes to win the 2025 SEC Championship, according to the annual preseason poll conducted at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Longtime rival Texas enters the season as the projected SEC Champion, earning 96 votes — the most by far — to take home the title in Atlanta on December 6. Georgia received 44 votes and is expected to meet Texas in a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game, which drew over 16 million viewers and was the most-watched college football game of the season.
Oklahoma came in with 1,613 points in the predicted order of finish, behind Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss — but ahead of Auburn, Missouri, and the rest of the SEC East and West lower tiers.
Only 10 times since 1992 has the media’s preseason favorite gone on to win the SEC title, a reminder that plenty can change over the course of a season.
Brent Venables and the Sooners will look to exceed expectations as they navigate their first full SEC gauntlet, including a showdown with Texas on October 11 at the Cotton Bowl.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
SEC CHAMPION
|School
|Points
|Texas
|96
|Georgia
|44
|Alabama
|29
|LSU
|20
|South Carolina
|5
|Oklahoma
|3
|Vanderbilt
|2
|Florida
|2
|Tennessee
|1
|Ole Miss
|1
|Auburn
|1
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
|School
|Points
|Texas
|3060
|Georgia
|2957
|Alabama
|2783
|LSU
|2668
|South Carolina
|2109
|Florida
|1986
|Ole Miss
|1979
|Texas A&M
|1892
|Tennessee
|1700
|Oklahoma
|1613
|Auburn
|1272
|Missouri
|1170
|Vanderbilt
|936
|Arkansas
|764
|Kentucky
|512
|Mississippi State
|343
