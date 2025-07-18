Sooners land 10th in 2025 SEC preseason media oll; Texas picked to win title

Texas was picked to win the 2025 SEC Championship, while Oklahoma was projected to finish 10th in the preseason media poll with just three title votes.

By: News 9, Jeremie Poplin

As Oklahoma prepares for its second full season in the Southeastern Conference, media expectations remain measured.

The Sooners were picked to finish 10th in the league and received three votes to win the 2025 SEC Championship, according to the annual preseason poll conducted at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Longtime rival Texas enters the season as the projected SEC Champion, earning 96 votes — the most by far — to take home the title in Atlanta on December 6. Georgia received 44 votes and is expected to meet Texas in a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game, which drew over 16 million viewers and was the most-watched college football game of the season.

Oklahoma came in with 1,613 points in the predicted order of finish, behind Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss — but ahead of Auburn, Missouri, and the rest of the SEC East and West lower tiers.

Only 10 times since 1992 has the media’s preseason favorite gone on to win the SEC title, a reminder that plenty can change over the course of a season.

Brent Venables and the Sooners will look to exceed expectations as they navigate their first full SEC gauntlet, including a showdown with Texas on October 11 at the Cotton Bowl.





SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

SEC CHAMPION

School Points Texas 96 Georgia 44 Alabama 29 LSU 20 South Carolina 5 Oklahoma 3 Vanderbilt 2 Florida 2 Tennessee 1 Ole Miss 1 Auburn 1

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

School Points Texas 3060 Georgia 2957 Alabama 2783 LSU 2668 South Carolina 2109 Florida 1986 Ole Miss 1979 Texas A&M 1892 Tennessee 1700 Oklahoma 1613 Auburn 1272 Missouri 1170 Vanderbilt 936 Arkansas 764 Kentucky 512 Mississippi State 343



