Sooners land 10th in 2025 SEC preseason media oll; Texas picked to win title

Texas was picked to win the 2025 SEC Championship, while Oklahoma was projected to finish 10th in the preseason media poll with just three title votes.

Friday, July 18th 2025, 12:28 pm

By: News 9, Jeremie Poplin


As Oklahoma prepares for its second full season in the Southeastern Conference, media expectations remain measured.

The Sooners were picked to finish 10th in the league and received three votes to win the 2025 SEC Championship, according to the annual preseason poll conducted at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Longtime rival Texas enters the season as the projected SEC Champion, earning 96 votes — the most by far — to take home the title in Atlanta on December 6. Georgia received 44 votes and is expected to meet Texas in a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game, which drew over 16 million viewers and was the most-watched college football game of the season.

Oklahoma came in with 1,613 points in the predicted order of finish, behind Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss — but ahead of Auburn, Missouri, and the rest of the SEC East and West lower tiers.

Only 10 times since 1992 has the media’s preseason favorite gone on to win the SEC title, a reminder that plenty can change over the course of a season.

Brent Venables and the Sooners will look to exceed expectations as they navigate their first full SEC gauntlet, including a showdown with Texas on October 11 at the Cotton Bowl.


SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

SEC CHAMPION

SchoolPoints
Texas96
Georgia44
Alabama29
LSU20
South Carolina 5
Oklahoma3
Vanderbilt2
Florida2
Tennessee1
Ole Miss1
Auburn1

 

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

SchoolPoints
Texas3060
Georgia2957
Alabama2783
LSU2668
South Carolina2109
Florida1986
Ole Miss1979
Texas A&M1892
Tennessee1700
Oklahoma1613
Auburn1272
Missouri1170
Vanderbilt936
Arkansas764
Kentucky512
Mississippi State 343
Jeremie Poplin
Jeremie Poplin

Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.

