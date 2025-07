New renderings are showing off the end goal for ongoing renovations at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.

By: Christian Hans

-

The Lazy E Arena in Guthrie is set to receive major upgrades, including a 30,000 square foot multi-purpose event center.

Renderings for the new center will allow the facility to hold concerts, trade shows and horse sales.

Other upgrades include a new covered area, new barns and office space.

Construction is already underway and is expected to be finished by June 2026.