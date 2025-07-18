How to protect your vehicles from break-ins

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III is sharing ways to keep you and your valuables safe from car break-ins. His number one tip? Make sure your doors are locked.

By: Christian Hans

As temperatures continue to rise, law enforcement professionals say so do opportunities for crime.

On Friday, News 9 spoke to Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, who says car break-ins happen more often during the summer months.

Q: A lot of people say, "It's not going to happen to me," but that can be a really big misconception.

A: Oh yes, that's a very, very dangerous mindset to have. To think that something can't happen to you, you should always prepare so that you can prevent things like break-ins from happening to you?

Q: When we talk about car break-ins, we do see those numbers tend to go up during the summer. Are there certain hotspots or times of day where these things happen more frequently?

A: The time of day, to me, hasn't always been the biggest factor that goes into it. When we talk about hotspots, in this particular crime, this is a crime of opportunity. Anywhere where your car is parked for an extended period of time, parking lots, residential areas, apartment complexes, anywhere that someone would assume your car is going to be there for a relatively long period of time.

Q: Can you talk about how these car break-ins can become a very bad situation if a gun is stolen?

A: I really love the fact that you brought that up, because this crime, breaking into cars, is traditionally looked at as a low-level petty crime. But what can it result in in the end? Somebody having a gun or a firearm in their car, and then once that car is broken into, that firearm is then taken and used in the commission of another crime. No gun owner in the world wants that on their [mind] that they left a gun in their car that was ultimately stolen and used somewhere else.

Q: What are some of the mistakes people are making that can lead to this?

A: Obviously, leaving things out in the open certainly makes you a target. What we talk about, what truly prevents a lot of car break-ins, lock your car. You wouldn't believe, it seems simple, it's so simple, but you wouldn't believe how many people honestly forget to just lock the car. Keep things, especially things of value, out of sight so it doesn't entice someone who may be walking through looking for the opportunity. I think those are the biggest things that we could point out that help people in these.

Q: Doorbell cameras are becoming very common, and they're so affordable. Are they really working as a deterrent at this point in time, or does it just help solve the crime after the fact?

A: I believe they work both ways. I think they do work as a deterrent, because people are cognizant of being able to see that doorbell, and it is capturing everything that is going on, whether they wear a mask, or whatever the case may be. So I do believe it provides a deterrent piece, and then it also helps on the back end. We're able to solve crimes with it. We're able to work with communities and partner with communities so that they put that information into a database that we want to use to help solve crime. So I think it works in both spaces.