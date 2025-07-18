5 dogs rescued from SW OKC house fire

No one was injured, and three dogs were rescued from a southwest Oklahoma City house fire.

By: News 9

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters arrived at a home engulfed in flames at around 6 a.m. near Southwest 37th Street and South Woodward Avenue.

OKCFD Battalion Chief Paul Nash said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, but five dogs were safely brought out from the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.