Explore Oklahoma-made goods at OKC Wheeler District's Friday Night Farmers Market

Every Friday night through October, the streets of the Wheeler District come alive with handcrafted products.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Oklahoma City's Wheeler District is getting ready for its Friday Night Farmers Market, a family-friendly event happening every Friday until late October in the heart of the district.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy shopping through an incredible selection of fresh produce, baked goods, pantry staples and handmade goods from vendors across Oklahoma.

Cynthia Reed from Cici's Heart Healthy Cookies, one of the market's vendors, joined the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about her selection of goods.

"All of our products are gluten free, they're dairy free or plant-based, so they're all healthy for you," Reed said. "Everything is designed to be the least inflammatory, sweet, healthy treat that you can get."

Reed also said her products are just as tasty as they are healthy.

"We tell everyone this is the best latte in Oklahoma City because you can taste all the flavor," Reed said. "There's no aftertaste. There's only the flavor of the coffee and the cream."

On the fourth Friday of every month, the market expands into a lively Night Market festival with more vendors, entertainment, and community fun.

Organizers say the expansion is a way to kick off the weekend and experience what local makers and growers have to offer.