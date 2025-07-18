2 arrested after alleged smuggling attempt at Cleveland Co. Detention Center

Two arrested after package containing illegal substances intercepted by Cleveland County deputies.

Friday, July 18th 2025, 5:34 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

Two people were taken into custody after a package containing illegal substances was mailed to a Cleveland County inmate.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says deputies were able to intercept a package containing illegal substances that was sent to an inmate at the facility, and were able to track its origin.

CCSO says Jennifer Guest and Clinton Bryley were taken into custody.

The pair now face conspiracy charges.
