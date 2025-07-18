ICE agent injured during arrest, dragged for nearly a block by suspect vehicle

A Honduran national was arrested for assaulting a federal officer in northwest Oklahoma City. Details on the incident here.

Friday, July 18th 2025, 4:26 am

By: Madelyn Fisher


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Honduran national has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer resulting in bodily injury.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 34-year-old Jose Melgar-Rivas was pulled over in Northwest Oklahoma City on July 15.

Melgar-Rivas allegedly refused the officer’s orders to get out of his vehicle. When officers reached inside to grab him, he drove off, dragging one of them for nearly a block.

The officer was able to free himself from the vehicle but was injured. Melgar-Rivas was arrested several hours later.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford posted to Facebook on Thursday, saying, “Attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

If found guilty, Melgar-Rivas faces up to 20 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2025

July 18th, 2025

July 18th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025