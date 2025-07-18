ICE agent injured during arrest, dragged for nearly a block by suspect vehicle

Friday, July 18th 2025, 4:26 am
A Honduran national has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer resulting in bodily injury.
According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 34-year-old Jose Melgar-Rivas was pulled over in Northwest Oklahoma City on July 15.
Melgar-Rivas allegedly refused the officer’s orders to get out of his vehicle. When officers reached inside to grab him, he drove off, dragging one of them for nearly a block.
The officer was able to free himself from the vehicle but was injured. Melgar-Rivas was arrested several hours later.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford posted to Facebook on Thursday, saying, “Attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated.”
If found guilty, Melgar-Rivas faces up to 20 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.
