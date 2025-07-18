Local law enforcement agencies respond to OHP pulling troopers from metro highways

Local law enforcement agencies shared their hopes and uncertainties with News 9 on Thursday following a press conference with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Local law enforcement agencies shared their hopes and uncertainties with News 9 on Thursday following a press conference with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said it is confident that law enforcement departments in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas are equipped to provide public safety in the portions of interstates running through those cities.

However, local police agencies said otherwise.

Demands on policing in metropolitan areas are already high, according to Todd Gibson, Chief of Moore Police Department and the president of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP).

He released the following statement on Thursday evening in response to OHP’s decision:

“The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) acknowledges the announcements made during today’s press conference by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. These developments represent a potential shift in their operations, with implications for law enforcement resources and operational capacity, particularly in metropolitan areas where demands on policing are already high.

Currently, OACP continues to engage with all agencies as they assess the full scope of these changes. We remain committed to supporting law enforcement professionals at every level, emphasizing the importance of coordination, transparency, and collaboration at all times.

OACP will continue to stand with its members across Oklahoma, both in urban centers and rural communities, as they navigate these evolving circumstances with professionalism and care. Our focus remains clear: supporting agencies in delivering exceptional public safety services to the communities we serve, while adapting effectively to emerging challenges.”

In another statement to News 9, the Oklahoma City Police Department said ceasing law enforcement in the OKC metro area could “seriously diminish our ability to respond to priority calls and violent crimes where response times are critical.”

It added, “This is being reviewed by the appropriate authority and a legal opinion will be forthcoming from them in the near future. Once that is received, we will determine the next steps we need to take, if any.”

OCPD referred to State Senator Mark Mann's request to Attorney General Gentner Drummond for a formal opinion clarifying how the change will impact law enforcement and policy. Mann's office said the request has been accepted but still needs to be reviewed.

Edmond Police also weighed in, saying:

“As developments unfold, we’ll continue collaborating with our community partners to understand expectations and determine how we can best maintain safety and service along this corridor."

Despite uncertainty from metro police departments, OHP stated that it remains hopeful.

"We're hopeful that it will result in the citizens of Oklahoma seeing that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is in a better place to be able to serve their needs and protect them."

The changes will take effect Nov. 1, 2025.