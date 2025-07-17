What to know about the OHP realignment

Major change in Oklahoma with Highway Patrol shifting focus from metro areas. Increased traffic and demand in rural zones drive realignment.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced they will be shifting resources away from the OKC and Tulsa metro areas in early July, as a way to change focus on the parts of the state with "the greatest need for patrol presence."

In the announcement, OHP said they are confident that departments in those areas can provide public safety on the portions of interstates that run near these urban areas in Oklahoma.

Here are some more details on the logistics and reasoning for the big change that will be happening later this year:

About how many Oklahoma Highway Patrol are in Oklahoma City and Tulsa?

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is divided into 13 field troops Troop A which is Oklahoma County has 43 troopers in all seven counties. Troop B has 51 in Tulsa and other counties.

What are some of the issues causing the trooper realignment?

A change in traffic patterns More people traveling through the state Moving in any direction on the I-35, I-40, or I-44 corridor you move away from the metro areas and the presence of law enforcement out working drops significantly. The more rural area, there are fewer police officers and deputies Calls for immediate service in those areas have steadily increased over the years

How will turnpikes be affected?

OHP is mandated to be the only law enforcement agency working the turnpikes

