2025 Open Championship: Round 2 tee times, featured pairings, and how to watch from Royal Portrush

How to watch every memorable moment of the 153rd Open Championship on TV or streaming live online

By: CBS Sports

Royal Portrush lived up to its reputation Thursday, throwing shifting weather and tough conditions at the field during a demanding opening round of the 2025 Open Championship.

Five players emerged atop the leaderboard at 4 under after matching 67s: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Haotong Li, Jacob Skov Olesen, and Harris English. Bezuidenhout (2:36 a.m. ET) and English (4:20 a.m.) will tee off early Friday, while Fitzpatrick (8:26 a.m.), Li (8:42 a.m.), and Olesen (6:09 a.m.) head out in the afternoon.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the chase at 3 under after a 68 and tees off late Friday at 10:10 a.m. with Shane Lowry (-1) and Collin Morikawa (+3). Tyrrell Hatton (-3) is also in striking range and starts at 4:36 a.m., while Jon Rahm (-1) is three back and plays at 9:59 a.m. with Xander Schauffele (E) and J.J. Spaun (+2).

Further down, stars like Rory McIlroy (-1), Tommy Fleetwood (+2), and Justin Thomas (+1) will try to push into contention, teeing off at 5:09 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau (+7), after a rough 78, needs a huge round at 4:47 a.m. to avoid missing another Open cut.

Round 2 -- Friday, July 18

Round 2 start time: 12:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 12:30-3 a.m. Featured Groups -- 3:45 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. 3:47 a.m. -- MacIntyre, DeChambeau, Rose 3:58 a.m. -- Spieth, Åberg, Hovland 8:59 a.m. -- Schauffele, Spaun, Rahm 9:10 a.m. -- Lowry, Morikawa, Scheffler Featured holes -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 3 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on USA Network

2025 Open Championship tee times, Friday pairings

12:35 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

12:46 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

12:57 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

1:08 a.m. — Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

1:19 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

1:30 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

1:41 a.m. — Davis Thomopson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

1:52 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

2:03 a.m. — Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

2:14 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

2:25 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

2:36 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Lagasque

2:47 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

3:03 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

3:14 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

3:25 a.m. — Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann

3:36 a.m. — Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

3:47 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

3:58 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

4:09 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

4:20 a.m. — Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

4:31 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

4:42 a.m. — Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

4:53 a.m. — Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

5:04 a.m — Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

5:15 a.m. — Younghan Song, George Bloor, O.J. Farrell

5:26 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin

5:47 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

5:58 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

6:09 a.m. — Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

6:20 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

6:31 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

6:42 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

6:53 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

7:04 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

7:15 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

7:26 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

7:37 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

7:48 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

8:04 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

8:15 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

8:26 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:37 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

8:48 a.m. — Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

8:59 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

9:10 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

9:21 a.m. — Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

9:32 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

9:43 a.m. — Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

9:54 a.m. — Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

10:05 a.m. — Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

10:16 a.m. — YSadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng



