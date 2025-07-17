National DNA Database in Edmond Unlocks Oklahoma’s Cold Cases

A national DNA database is helping to solve new and cold cases in Oklahoma.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

A national DNA database is helping to solve new and old crimes in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations manages the CODIS system for law enforcement across our state, allowing police new leads when there were none.

Anytime someone is convicted of a felony or booked into jail for a felony crime their DNA is collected and stored in the CODIS database.

The OBSI lab in Edmond stores a powerful forensic tool. The agency's lead criminalist Lesley Perry manages it.

“CODIS stands for The Combined DNA Index System,” said Lesley Perry, OSBI Criminalist. “It’s a national system but we run the state system here.”

During an investigation, a hit in CODIS allows police to name a suspect. A DNA match helped Oklahoma City police connect former Uber driver Timothy Greene, 48, to a rape on the northwest side of the city. Greene was convicted and sentenced in 2021 for the rape of a female passenger in Logan County. The rape reported in Oklahoma City prior to Greene's conviction went unsolved for years until recently.

“The profile in case number one matched the profile in case number two,” said Perry.

Because of the DNA match in CODIS the Oklahoma County District Attorney charged Greene last year for the second rape.

“It can make associations where there were none before,” said Perry. “So, on a lot of cold cases and cases where there were no suspects CODIS can be one of your last chances.”

Once a DNA profile is put into CODIS it stays and is available to law agencies across the country.

“And it gets searched everyday across all the new cases that are entered and the new offender profiles that are entered,” said Perry.

While Oklahoma City and Tulsa police departments have their own labs, they submit DNA information to the OSBI to store in CODIS.

Many local and county agencies without labs rely on the OSBI to manage their DNA evidence samples. There is currently a backlog in the DNA lab but once a profile is developed it automatically goes into CODIS.