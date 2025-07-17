Thursday Night Cruisers Car Show rolls into Mustang July 19 with family fun and charity focus

The Thursday Night Cruisers plan to pack Wild Horse Park with its car show on Saturday, July 19 for the 14th annual event.

Thursday, July 17th 2025, 11:18 am

By: Addie Crawford


Oklahoma City -

Oklahomans are invited to celebrate with the Thursday Night Cruisers at Wild Horse Park's Main Pavilion on July 19th, 2025.

What To Expect

The event will feature an open car and truck show for a day full of family-friendly fun.

There will be food vendors, a live DJ, and games for all ages, such as cornhole competitions, valve cover races, crafts, and more.

The first 200 entries will receive a picture plaque featuring a photo of the vehicle taken by an F-86 jet, printed onsite.

Charities Benefitting

A portion of the proceeds from the TNC Car Show will support local charitable organizations in Mustang, including the Fire Department's Toys for Tots, the Police Department's Shop with a Cop program, Harvey's Schools' Delinquent Lunch Program, and the city's Parks and Recreation program.

Registration

 Pre-registration before July 18th, 2025, is $25 and will go up to $30 for the day of the show.

Registration time is 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the 19th.
Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 17th, 2025

July 18th, 2025

July 18th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025