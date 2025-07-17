Thursday Night Cruisers Car Show rolls into Mustang July 19 with family fun and charity focus

The Thursday Night Cruisers plan to pack Wild Horse Park with its car show on Saturday, July 19 for the 14th annual event.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Oklahomans are invited to celebrate with the Thursday Night Cruisers at Wild Horse Park's Main Pavilion on July 19th, 2025.

What To Expect

The event will feature an open car and truck show for a day full of family-friendly fun.

There will be food vendors, a live DJ, and games for all ages, such as cornhole competitions, valve cover races, crafts, and more.

The first 200 entries will receive a picture plaque featuring a photo of the vehicle taken by an F-86 jet, printed onsite.

Charities Benefitting

A portion of the proceeds from the TNC Car Show will support local charitable organizations in Mustang, including the Fire Department's Toys for Tots, the Police Department's Shop with a Cop program, Harvey's Schools' Delinquent Lunch Program, and the city's Parks and Recreation program.

Registration

Pre-registration before July 18th, 2025, is $25 and will go up to $30 for the day of the show.

Registration time is 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the 19th.