El Chilango brings authentic Mexico City street food and social media buzz to OKC

El Chilango, a Mexico City-style taco shop in southwest Oklahoma City, is gaining viral attention for its authentic street food, vibrant atmosphere, and plans to open a second location downtown.

By: Lacie Lowry

Tucked along Southwest 44th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue, El Chilango isn’t your typical taco shop, and that's exactly why it’s gone viral.

With bold murals, street-style tacos cooked on a trompo, and weekend live music, the restaurant has created a buzz on social media that keeps hundreds of customers lining up daily.

This week, Flavor of Oklahoma stopped by to find out what’s behind the hype and why this small restaurant with deep roots is becoming one of the city’s most talked-about food spots.

A Mexico City Experience in the Heart of OKC

Owner Alex Trejo was born and raised in Mexico City, and he brought that energy — and flavor — with him to Oklahoma.

“El Chilango means good vibe, good food,” Trejo said. “We try to have the best, real Mexican food and our most traditional Mexican food.”

The restaurant’s name, “El Chilango,” refers to someone from Mexico City. Trejo said he wanted his food to reflect the dishes he grew up with, not the Americanized version of Mexican cuisine. That means no chimichangas, taco salads or sopapillas, just authentic street-style eats.

From Trompo to Tortas: The Most Popular Dishes

The restaurant’s motto, “King of the Trompo,” references the vertical rotisserie used to cook marinated meat for tacos al pastor, one of the most iconic street foods in Mexico City.

Other popular dishes include:

Gringas (cheese-stuffed tortillas with meat) Tacos asada Tortas served on branded bread Branded tortillas that make each dish uniquely “El Chilango”

Colorful drinks and weekend live music add to the overall experience, making it as much a visual destination as a culinary one.

A Family Dream Turned Reality

Trejo opened his first restaurant with his father 25 years ago. It started with just four tables and a dream built on family tradition and hard work.

“My dad, he's been a great man — he's my icon,” Trejo said. “He told me, ‘Son, I’ll give you my experience and you give me your energy.’ That’s what we’re doing—combining experience and energy.”

Today, Trejo is proud to be living out that dream with his own family, using his grandmother’s recipes as the backbone of El Chilango’s menu.

A Second Location on the Way

With growing demand and a loyal customer base, Trejo is preparing to open a second El Chilango location in downtown Oklahoma City in the coming weeks, at Northwest 4th Street and North Hudson Avenue.

