YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City takes over operations of historic Camp DaKaNi

The YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City is taking over the operations of historic Camp DaKaNi, preserving the longtime youth camp after it faced financial struggles in recent years.

By: Anna Denison

The YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City is stepping in to operate Camp DaKaNi, a historic outdoor camp that has served generations of children but struggled to recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded by Camp Fire and known for its nature-based programs and summer day camps, Camp DaKaNi has been a fixture in Oklahoma City for decades.

The camp was severely impacted by pandemic-related shutdowns and other economic challenges in recent years, ultimately putting its future in jeopardy.

Now, a new partnership with the YMCA aims to keep that legacy alive.

“This exciting partnership means that Camp DaKaNi will continue to be a place where kids connect with nature, build confidence, and create lifelong memories,” the YMCA said in a message to families.

Under YMCA leadership, Camp DaKaNi will continue to operate at its current location, with expanded programming and new resources.

YMCA officials say families can expect the same spirit and mission, just with added support and sustainability.