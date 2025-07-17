Oklahoma Highway Patrol to address concerns for shift in agency resources from metro areas

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will hold a press conference on Thursday to address the agency's decision to reassign troopers from the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is set to address the public on Thursday to share details of the agency's plan to move troopers out of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.

OHP says, starting Nov. 1, it will reassign its resources to areas of the state with less law enforcement presence.

The decision would mean the Oklahoma City Police Department and Tulsa Police Department would cover metro highways and interstates in their respective areas.

What is the reason for the change?

OHP said the move will allow the agency to better adapt to Oklahoma’s evolving public safety needs.

In a statement, OHP said it is confident that law enforcement departments in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas are equipped to provide public safety on the portions of interstates running through those cities.

OHP said it will shift its resources out of OKC and Tulsa to focus on interstates and highways with high traffic volumes but fewer local law enforcement officers.

However, chiefs of police from smaller communities say they do not have the resources to take on the workload.

"We will suffer for it, we will get out there and do our best, but it's the citizens of Del City that will suffer too," Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger said. "They may be delayed in getting an officer to them because they are up on the interstate for a couple of hours at a time."

