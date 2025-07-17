Baker Mayfield talks Sooner football, 2016 Mahomes duel with Kelce brothers on ‘New Heights’ Podcast

OU legend Baker Mayfield appears on the New Heights podcast season finale, reflecting on his football career and his historic 2016 game against Patrick Mahomes with Texas Tech.

By: Anna Denison

Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is the featured guest on the season finale of the New Heights podcast, hosted by NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

In a teaser clip, Mayfield discusses what the Kelce brothers describe as “the greatest QB duel in college football history”: the 2016 matchup between Oklahoma and Texas Tech, in which Mayfield faced off against Patrick Mahomes.

The game ended with Mayfield throwing for 545 yards and seven touchdowns, and Mahomes countering with 734 yards and five touchdowns.

Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and led OU to multiple Big 12 titles, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The full interview will be available Thursday night for Wondery+ subscribers.

See the teaser on New Heights' Instagram page: