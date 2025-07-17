Norman Gas Leak: Roads impacted as crews work to fix leak

Crews in Norman responded to a gas leak Thursday morning.

Thursday, July 17th 2025, 8:44 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

Crews are working to repair a gas leak Thursday morning in a Norman neighborhood.

North Berry Road has been closed between West Robinson Street and West Main Street as crews work to repair a gas leak in the area.

The Norman Fire Department says Oklahoma Natural Gas is on scene to repair the leak.

Several residents in the area have been evacuated while repair work continues.

The cause of the leak is not known at this time.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025