Norman Gas Leak: Roads impacted as crews work to fix leak

By: Christian Hans

Crews are working to repair a gas leak Thursday morning in a Norman neighborhood.

North Berry Road has been closed between West Robinson Street and West Main Street as crews work to repair a gas leak in the area.

The Norman Fire Department says Oklahoma Natural Gas is on scene to repair the leak.

Several residents in the area have been evacuated while repair work continues.

The cause of the leak is not known at this time.