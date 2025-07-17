1 injured in NE OKC stabbing, multiple people in custody

One person was injured in an Oklahoma City stabbing.

Thursday, July 17th 2025, 8:33 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person has been injured in a reported stabbing Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a home at around 8 a.m. along Northeast 16th Street near North Kelley Avenue to respond to a domestic incident.

News 9 crews on scene reported at least one person being taken into an ambulance.

OCPD says multiple people have been taken into custody while an investigation takes place.

No names have been released at this time.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

