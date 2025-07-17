OKC church choir heads overseas for prestigious performances in England

The Coca-ColaSouthwest Beverages Porch visited with St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral choristers ahead of its Farewell Concert before taking a trip to England.

By: Addie Crawford

In a first for Oklahoma church choirs, St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Downtown Oklahoma City has been invited to sing services at two of England's historic cathedrals.

From July 18 to July 28, the choristers will sing at Ripon Cathedral in Yorkshire and Liverpool Cathedral. The choir will sing seven services within the span of the week, singing hours’ worth of music while leading the cathedral services.

Young choristers, ages 8-17 years old, sing the soprano line in the St.Paul's choir. Adult "schola" members sing alto, tenor, and bass.

The public is invited to attend a free farewell concert at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral at 7 p.m. on July 17, where the group will give a special preview of the music they'll be singing in the UK.