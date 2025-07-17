Trial date set for man accused of killing woman in wrong-way DUI crash

Dyvonte Spradling to stand trial for fatal DUI crash on I-35. Spradling is accused of killing T'aundra Washington in a wrong-way collision.

By: Madelyn Fisher

-

An Oklahoma man accused of killing a woman in a DUI crash last year will stand trial for her death.

31-year-old Dyvonte Spradling was arrested in April of 2024 after he collided head-on with 35-year-old T'aundra Washington.

Oklahoma City police say Spradling was driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 near Northeast 10th Street and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The impact sent her car over a concrete barrier and 100 feet down the overpass, resulting in her death.

“I want justice,” Tasharra Henry, Washington's cousin, said last year. “I want him to serve the time that he deserves, and I want him to face the consequences of his poor choices.”

Spradling is facing second-degree murder and DUI charges.

He's due back in court on Sept. 17.