Norman 1-year-old killed in shooting shot by child, police say

Thursday, July 17th 2025, 5:18 am
A toddler who was shot and killed last week in Norman was allegedly shot by another child, according to police.
Norman Police said investigators now believe another child accidentally shot and killed the one-year-old girl last Thursday at a home in Norman.
RELATED: Norman 1-year-old killed in shooting
The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Police say the shooting is still under investigation.
July 17th, 2025
July 17th, 2025
July 17th, 2025
July 17th, 2025
July 17th, 2025