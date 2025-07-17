Norman 1-year-old killed in shooting shot by child, police say

A 1-year-old shot and killed in Norman last week was shot by another child, investigators say.

Thursday, July 17th 2025, 5:18 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

A toddler who was shot and killed last week in Norman was allegedly shot by another child, according to police.

Norman Police said investigators now believe another child accidentally shot and killed the one-year-old girl last Thursday at a home in Norman.

RELATED: Norman 1-year-old killed in shooting

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025