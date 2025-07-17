Norman 1-year-old killed in shooting shot by child, police say

A 1-year-old shot and killed in Norman last week was shot by another child, investigators say.

By: Christian Hans

A toddler who was shot and killed last week in Norman was allegedly shot by another child, according to police.

Norman Police said investigators now believe another child accidentally shot and killed the one-year-old girl last Thursday at a home in Norman.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.