Major expansion planned for Tinker Air Force Base

A major expansion has been planned for Tinker Air Force Base after a recent land acquisition by the installation. Here are the details.

Thursday, July 17th 2025, 5:00 am

By: Christian Hans


A major expansion plan is expected to bring more than a thousand jobs to Tinker Air Force Base.

This development comes after the installation bought land near Southeast 59th Street and South Douglas Boulevard.

Tinker leaders say it will give the installation more space for aircraft maintenance and additional relief from hangar shortages.

Long-term plans also include new facilities so the base is prepared to meet evolving challenges in the future.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

