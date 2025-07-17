Mayor Holt urges voters to invest in OKC infrastructure through bond vote

OKC Mayor David Holt emphasizes critical city maintenance in his State of the City address, seeking voter support for a $2.7 billion bond for infrastructure.

By: Jordan Fremstad

The future of the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated Wednesday’s headlines after the city released renderings of its future arena. OKC Mayor David Holt said a city can dream big when it addresses its needs first.

Most people drive on city streets, walk on sidewalks, and drink city water every day. The money it takes to maintain those resources is in the hands of voters this October.

Holt addressed residents with his State of the City address on Wednesday, where he discussed the design of the new Thunder arena and the future 2028 Summer Olympics.

“I believe this moment is among the most positive, important developments in our one hundred and thirty-six-year journey,” Holt said.

However, Holt focused on another mission that he said carries a top priority for the community.

“This bond issue on October fourteenth is a necessity,” Holt said. “We have to ask your permission each time.”

Holt talked about the city’s general obligation (GO) bond that will pay for maintaining city resources like streets and critical infrastructure.

“You'll get to keep driving on streets and drinking water,” Holt said. This is not an initiative for dreamers – it's about maintaining what we have. It’s about basics; it’s about needs, not wants.”

Holt talked about OKC’s size in terms of land. There are a lot of streets and roads to maintain, spread out over large distances.

“Within our city of six hundred and twenty square miles, at the same time, you can fit Boston, Anaheim, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Miami, Berkeley, Providence, Newark, St. Paul, Oakland, Buffalo, Tempe, Fort Lauderdale, South Bend, and Alexandria, Virginia,” Holt said. “Our 712,000 residents carry the infrastructure burden of all the residents of all those combined cities.”

Voters on Oct. 14 will decide whether to approve a $2.7 billion bond package for the city’s core infrastructure without increasing property tax rates, extending the taxation from previous bond issues. The bond would fund more than 540 projects throughout Oklahoma City. More than half of the funding would go toward city streets.

“This is by far the largest commitment to city streets in Oklahoma City history,” Holt said.

The rest of the bond would pay for things like fire and police stations, parks, and economic development. This topic was not the headline grab of the day, but Holt said these investments make dreams possible.

"This is not sexy stuff,” Holt said. “These are the city’s fundamental needs. We can never take our city’s basic needs for granted.”

Holt said these investments and city maintenance make dreams possible - investments that build the foundation for OKC’s future.

“This is the next chapter of that story,” Holt said.