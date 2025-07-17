Police standoff ends in NW OKC, suspect at-large

Standoff in northwest Oklahoma City ends after police were unable to locate the suspect.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City Police say a standoff on the northwest side has ended after officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers went to a home near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to respond to a call regarding gunshots.

Police say the suspect ran inside the home when officers arrived, and possibly escaped from the back of the house.

No suspect information has been released at this time.