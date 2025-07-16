Oklahomans lend support to New Mexico's flood and wildfire fight

A team of Oklahomans are in New Mexico with flood and fire recovery efforts.

By: Sylvia Corkill

New Mexico is currently battling wildfires, while other parts are plagued by flash floods and bracing for more rain.

“We're here to help them plan, think ahead of some things, and to be another person they can use as a resource,” said Incident Management Team member Lieutenant Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The ten-member Incident Management Team, comprised of personnel from the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Police Department, Homeland Security, and Oklahoma Emergency Management, has been deployed to New Mexico.





“We’ve come here to help New Mexico, and one day that may be reciprocated where New Mexico comes to us,” said Foster.

The team will spend the next week sharing critical perspectives with response teams in News Mexico, stretched thin by ongoing wildfires and flooding.

Last week in Ruidoso, triggered by heavy rainfall, flooding swept through the mountain village, leaving at least three dead, including two children and an adult. An estimated 400 homes were damaged or destroyed.

“Multiple families are displaced,” said Foster.

Incident Management Team member Lieutenant Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is helping to disperse critical information to those impacted by floods or wildfires.

“There are a lot of questions about federal assistance, and so I’m able to answer the questions and get the resources to them,” said Foster.

Each member is helping where they're needed most.

“There are so many local agencies that have different skill sets that can be used in any kind of situation, whether it's in planning or the operations."

With fires still burning and with additional rain forecasted, the IMT is working to minimize citizen impact.

“We're really focused on not only what has happened, but what may come,” said Foster.

City, state, and federal resources are at work.

“I can assure the people of New Mexico that there are a lot of us putting resources where they need to be staged in case something does occur at a later date,” said Foster.

Flooding in Ruidoso was significantly worsened by wildfires last year. Lack of vegetation left the soil unable to absorb rainfall, causing rapid runoff.







