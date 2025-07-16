Viral Thunder Moment Immortalized by Local Business

Inside Oklahoma City's beloved Case of Champions, a signed jersey from Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein to viral sensation 10-year-old Archie receives a place of honor.

By: Tevis Hillis

For more than 30 years, Case of Champions in downtown Oklahoma City has framed jerseys for everyone from high school athletes to NBA greats.

“It’s whatever you can do to protect the product because you want it to be passed down for generations," said Coby Greenhaw, Owner, Case of Champions.

Inside the local shop, jerseys are carefully cut, matted, and sealed.

Greenhaw said it all started with the Hornets and names like Chris Paul.

Now, it’s the next generation — and the next wave of moments to remember.

One of those moments? A viral TikTok shows 10-year-old Archie’s beaming reaction after Thunder player Isaiah Hartenstein gave him some attention during the Championship Parade.

News 9’s Robin Marsh saw the video and helped make something special happen — a signed jersey from Hartenstein himself.

But one viewer knew this moment deserved even more.

“I thought, we’ve got to help this kid get that jersey framed. Nobody does it better than Coby," Viewer Steve Eldridge said.

Steve reached out to Case of Champions, and before long, Archie was walking through the showroom doors.

“He’s electrifying. He came into the showroom wanting a football, a basketball, and a helmet," Eldridge said.

Now that signed jersey is framed, and this Thunder memory is preserved for Archie forever.