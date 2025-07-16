Longtime friend of Bob Funk reflects on his legacy

Longtime friend of Funk, Doug Sauter, who also coached the Oklahoma City Blazers for 14 years, said Funk was a kind and generous man.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Sadness and sorrow have made their way into many hearts after Oklahomans learned of the passing of Bob Funk.

Longtime friend of Funk, Doug Sauter, who also coached the Oklahoma City Blazers for 14 years, said Funk was a kind and generous man.

He said their friendship started 30 years ago.

“They say opposites attract, and we were definitely opposites," Sauter said. I was a sinner and he was a saint.”

Sauter said this loss is huge for him.

As Sauter reflects on his friend, he uses the word ACE to describe him.

Sauter said, “A is attitude. C is character, and E is enthusiasm, and Bob Funk always displayed those three characters in whatever he did.”

Sauter said Bob had many connections through his employment placement business and through ranching.

He eventually got heavily into sports in Oklahoma City.

“Of course, the Blazers and then later on the Red Hawks and the Energy soccer team,” added Sauter.

He said the hockey club approached Bob, saying they needed local ownership and that it would be for the betterment of Oklahoma.

Sauter said Bob was all for it.

“We felt that we didn’t need to take a lot out of the city, but we needed to put a lot back into the city,” said Bob.

Sauter said he was known for many things, including his Clydesdale barn.

Sauter added that Bob would say the youngest generation is going to be the main generation in the years to come.

He said that when the Oklahoma City Thunder won the championship, Bob was very proud.

Sauter added, “He just wanted Oklahoma to have all the amenities that, when the family was making a decision to move to Oklahoma City, that we had sports.”



