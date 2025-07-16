State Revenue at an all-time high, Thunder's championship run part of the economic boost

The State of Oklahoma generated $16.92 billion in fiscal year 2024, the most money the state has ever seen.

By: Haley Hetrick

The State of Oklahoma generated $16.92 billion in fiscal year 2024, the most money the state has ever seen. State lawmakers say a last-minute multi-million-dollar boost in money can likely be attributed to the Thunder’s championship run.

Overall look at the numbers:

Revenue total of $16.92B for the last 12 months, an increase of $38.57M, or 0.2%, over the last year. Year-over-year monthly comparisons show an overall increase of $47.1M or 3.3%. Increase in revenue of 15.1% over last month. Three tax sources increased over the last month: Total Income Tax of $593.9M up 44.6% Total Sales and Use Tax of $582.6M up 1.6% Motor Vehicle Tax of $81.3M up 4.5% Gross Production Tax of $89.1 down 0.8% Other Tax Sources of $129.4M down 1.3% Gross Production Tax: $ 89,131,381 Unemployment: 3.1% Tax revenue total of $16.92 billion, up $38.6 million or 0.2 percent

“Oklahoma’s revenue rebounded this month, showing total increases across every yearly and monthly comparison. This is a great sign of economic resilience and fiscal momentum, especially as we close out fiscal year 2025 and look ahead into fiscal year 2026,” said State Treasurer Todd Russ.

Thunder Championship Revenue:

“The biggest piece is, you have an arena that seats 18,000 people, you have what's going on in Thunder Alley at Scissortail Park, you have people buying merchandise, you have people buying concessions, you have people eating at our restaurants, staying at the hotels,” said Sen. Paul Rosino, (R) OKC. “We had a big playoff run, we had people here from all over the world.”

“Yes, it's great for Oklahoma City, but it's also great for the state of Oklahoma. People are very proud of the Oklahoma City Thunder, they're our team. It's the one team that we have that's not just orange and not just crimson, it's one that everyone can get behind and just love the Thunder,” said Sen. Rosino.

Other contributing factors:

“I think it's several things that contributed to this renaissance,” said Sen. Rosino. “One I think aerospace and aviation has done a whole lot for Oklahoma, and we're gonna continue to see that grow.”

“Plus, you had the Women's College World Series. So there was so much happening in May and June that I think that had to contribute to our numbers,” said Sen. Rosino.

“The one thing we have done as a state and as a city in particular, we have diversified our economy in many ways. In the past, we mainly relied completely on oil and gas, which has completely changed, and we should be very proud of that,” said Sen. Rosino.

Where will the state revenue go?

The money will go into the state’s general revenue fund, or overall savings account.

State lawmakers have been working to rebuild the savings account after the state was in a major budget deficit less than a decade ago. This will be additional money to weather any economic storm, including federal costs being moved to individual states as part of the Big Beautiful Bill.

“Because of the Big Beautiful Bill, we are going to have some cost shares, especially in the Medicaid and SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. We are going to have some state share that's going to be very expensive,” said Sen. Rosino. “So I think some of this is going to get gobbled up by those things that the feds have passed. We have some savings left, but that can get eaten up pretty fast depending on how these numbers shake out.”



