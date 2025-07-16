Emails between Glossip attorney and AG Drummond reveal plea deal agreement

New court filings in the case of former death row inmate Richard Glossip revealed a plea deal in private emails between Glossip’s attorney and Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

New court filings in the case of former death row inmate Richard Glossip revealed a plea deal in private emails between Glossip’s attorney and Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

The emails between Attorney Don Knight and Drummond were included in a 76-page motion filed on Wednesday by Glossip’s attorneys.

The emails exchanged between Knight and Drummond were dated April 1st, 2023. Knight spelled out the terms of the agreement. Glossip agreed to plead guilty to one count of the charge of Accessory After the Fact. Glossip and the State agreed he would receive credit for time served, making him eligible for an immediate release. Ultimately, the deal would prevent Glossip from suing the State for prosecutorial misconduct that led to his prior conviction and death sentence.

Glossip sat on death row for nearly three decades after being convicted in the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese. This year, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated his conviction and sentence, mandating a new trial.

The AG's office filed a 30-page response to Glossip's motion, saying, "The parties never reached a final plea agreement. Negotiations more recently have proven fruitless." The State formally rejected the proposed agreement.

Weeks after the private emails, Drummond urged the state Pardon and Parole Board to recommend clemency for Glossip due to an error in the state’s prosecution.

A hearing for the new motions will go before an Oklahoma County district judge next Monday morning.



