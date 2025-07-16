OU Quarterback John Mateer embraces SEC Media Days

John Mateer says, "Building relationships is the most important thing to leading, you can't lead people you don't know," as he prepares to guide Oklahoma’s offense this season.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer met with the media during SEC Media Days and offered a glimpse into what’s driving his emergence as the Sooners’ offensive leader heading into the 2025 season.

Mateer praised the dynamic addition of running back Jaydn Ott, who he says is “pretty good at everything” and brings energy and versatility to the backfield. He also had strong words of support for wideout Deion Burks, noting his growth on and off the field following a tough 2024 season, and transfer receiver Jer’Michael Carter, calling him “a guy who loves being a Sooner.”

While Mateer brings athleticism and improvisational skill to the offense, he’s equally focused on chemistry and leadership. The junior credits his quick integration into the program to the players who welcomed him, saying, “You can’t lead people you don’t know.” His quirky personality and sense of humor have also made an impression in the locker room and on Oklahoma’s social media channels.

Mateer said learning the offense early allowed him to focus on building relationships and helping teammates understand the system, which in turn improved his own decision-making. “Teaching is scientifically proven to be the best way to learn something,” he said.





The former Washington State quarterback is flattered by comparisons to Baker Mayfield, saying it’s “an honor” to be mentioned alongside the OU legend, but adds he’s focused on winning games his own way. “I don’t see it as pressure. I see it as opportunity.”

Mateer spoke highly of his time at the Manning Passing Academy, where he took lessons from Peyton and Eli Manning, Jon Gruden, and Rams GM Les Snead. He also formed a bond with Texas quarterback Arch Manning, adding a little extra intrigue to this year’s Red River Rivalry.

Above all, Mateer made it clear that the Sooners’ confidence is driven by the work they’ve put in this offseason. “We’ve got a lot of good players, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”