FBI asks for the public's help in 2021 Okmulgee homicide investigation

The FBI is seeking information related to the 2021 homicide of Warren William "Thomas" Fultz, whose remains were found in Boynton, Oklahoma.

By: Graham Dowers

The FBI is asking for the public's help in the ongoing homicide investigation of Warren William "Thomas" Fultz, who went missing from his Okmulgee home nearly four years ago.

Fultz was last seen on September 29, 2021, and was reported missing shortly thereafter. On October 16, 2021, his remains were discovered in a wooded area near Boynton, according to the FBI's Oklahoma City Field Office.

Federal investigators are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Tips may be submitted by calling the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at (405) 290-7770, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Tip Line at 1-833-560-2065, or submit anonymously online at the FBI's official website.

