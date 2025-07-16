Key takeaways from Mayor Holt's 2025 State of the City: A new era for OKC

News 9 discussed Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt’s 2025 State of the City address, which introduced new details about the city’s $900 million arena project and infrastructure planning.

Mayor David Holt's 2025 State of the City address focused on major developments shaping Oklahoma City's future, including the design and construction of a new arena and citywide planning for transportation and infrastructure.

Holt was joined on stage by the arena's lead architect to discuss the particularities of the arena's design. This is the first time someone has ever joined the mayor on stage for the address, which News 9 anchors say is indicative of the central role that the arena plays in Oklahoma City's future.

OKC arena designed for public access and viewing experience

The new $900 million arena, approved by voters in 2023, will replace the Paycom Center as the home of the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to the architect, the design avoids a traditional front entrance and instead allows access from all directions. The structure will be circular and enclosed in glass.

Inside, the arena will feature steeper seating and a closer proximity between spectators and the court. News 9 anchors described it as being similar in layout to performance venues, with wide concourses and a more vertical viewing angle.

Paycom Center's future remains undetermined

An issue that was raised during the discussion was the future of the current Paycom Center. The Thunder have a preferential rights agreement with the city that gives the organization the first opportunity to purchase the building at market rate.

If another buyer makes an offer, the Thunder may match it. The city is not allowed to solicit competing bids and has stated that the Thunder remain the preferred buyer.

Renderings shared during the address depict a mixed-use development on the site of the current arena. However, no formal redevelopment plan has been announced.

Funding follows past OKC sales tax models

The new arena will be funded through an extension of Oklahoma City's sales tax, a method also used in the city's MAPS initiatives. While 2025 sales tax revenues have been lower than expected, News 9 anchors referenced MAPS 3 as an example of a project that exceeded revenue projections.

Long-term planning includes transportation

One rendering of the arena included a rail station on its east side. While not a confirmed part of the arena project, anchors said the image reflects a long-term goal of creating a rail line connecting Norman, Oklahoma City, and Edmond. That effort is in the early stages and is unlikely to be completed within this decade.

The design also lacks visible parking, prompting discussion from News 9 anchors. Some noted that other cities with limited stadium parking rely on public transit and surrounding infrastructure to manage event traffic. The city has not stated whether additional transit or parking solutions are planned.

Historical context and city development

Toward the start of the address, Holt referenced the phrase “Big League City,” first used by The Oklahoman in 1992 in connection with the launch of the original MAPS program. News 9’s Matt McCabe pointed out that this phrase remains relevant, especially following the Thunder’s recent NBA title and Oklahoma City’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games schedule.

