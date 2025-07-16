What we learned: Robert Spears-Jennings on leadership, SEC year 2, and Venables’ defensive mind

Wednesday, July 16th 2025, 2:46 pm
As Oklahoma enters its second season in the SEC, junior safety Robert Spears-Jennings is stepping into a bigger leadership role while embracing the challenges and excitement, that come with the Sooners’ evolving identity.
Spears-Jennings described Oklahoma’s first year in the SEC as a “great learning experience” filled with new teams, environments, and takeaways. Now, heading into 2025, he believes the Sooners are better prepared and more confident to compete.
A major point of emphasis this offseason has been improving communication on defense, with Spears-Jennings noting they’ve embraced the motto: “a quiet defense is a dead defense.”
With Brent Venables back in full control of defensive play-calling, Spears-Jennings expressed complete trust in his head coach. He emphasized Venables' ability to confuse offenses weekly with ever-changing fronts and game plans, calling him “one of the greatest defensive coaches ever.”
OU will see familiar faces in new jerseys this season, including Jackson Arnold (Auburn), and Nic Anderson and Bauer Sharp (LSU). Spears-Jennings spoke fondly of his former teammates, stressing there’s no animosity, just mutual respect and excitement for the competition.
Facing Oklahoma’s revamped offense in practice has made Spears-Jennings better, he said, citing the infectious energy brought in by QB John Mateer, and others. “They bring a different type of swag,” he said, pointing to how energized and connected the offensive unit is.
With veterans gone, Spears-Jennings has been challenged to be more vocal, something he’s leaned into during winter, spring, and summer workouts. Coaches Brent Venables, Jay Valai, and Jerry Schmidt have all encouraged him to lead with both voice and example.
Spears-Jennings called last year’s win over Alabama on Senior Night a moment those players will “remember for the rest of their lives.” He also spoke passionately about the Texas rivalry, calling it the “biggest in college football.” He says he’ll carry those memories forever.
Transfer running back Jaydn Ott is already standing out. Spears-Jennings praised Ott’s hands, route running, and burst, calling him a “great guy on and off the field.”
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
