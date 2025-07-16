What we learned: Robert Spears-Jennings on leadership, SEC year 2, and Venables’ defensive mind

Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings is embracing a larger leadership role in Year 2 of SEC play, confident in Brent Venables’ evolving defense, energized by a revamped offense, and excited to welcome high-profile matchups and former teammates to Norman.

By: Jeremie Poplin

As Oklahoma enters its second season in the SEC, junior safety Robert Spears-Jennings is stepping into a bigger leadership role while embracing the challenges and excitement, that come with the Sooners’ evolving identity.

1. SEC Year One Was a Learning Curve and Launching Pad

Spears-Jennings described Oklahoma’s first year in the SEC as a “great learning experience” filled with new teams, environments, and takeaways. Now, heading into 2025, he believes the Sooners are better prepared and more confident to compete.

2. Communication is the Core of OU’s Defensive Identity

A major point of emphasis this offseason has been improving communication on defense, with Spears-Jennings noting they’ve embraced the motto: “a quiet defense is a dead defense.”

3. Brent Venables' Return to Play-Calling Is a Boost

With Brent Venables back in full control of defensive play-calling, Spears-Jennings expressed complete trust in his head coach. He emphasized Venables' ability to confuse offenses weekly with ever-changing fronts and game plans, calling him “one of the greatest defensive coaches ever.”

4. Former Teammates, New Rivals

OU will see familiar faces in new jerseys this season, including Jackson Arnold (Auburn), and Nic Anderson and Bauer Sharp (LSU). Spears-Jennings spoke fondly of his former teammates, stressing there’s no animosity, just mutual respect and excitement for the competition.

5. OU’s Offense Has a New Swagger

Facing Oklahoma’s revamped offense in practice has made Spears-Jennings better, he said, citing the infectious energy brought in by QB John Mateer, and others. “They bring a different type of swag,” he said, pointing to how energized and connected the offensive unit is.

6. Vocal Leadership Is a New Responsibility

With veterans gone, Spears-Jennings has been challenged to be more vocal, something he’s leaned into during winter, spring, and summer workouts. Coaches Brent Venables, Jay Valai, and Jerry Schmidt have all encouraged him to lead with both voice and example.

7. He’ll Never Forget the Alabama Win — or the Red River Rivalry

Spears-Jennings called last year’s win over Alabama on Senior Night a moment those players will “remember for the rest of their lives.” He also spoke passionately about the Texas rivalry, calling it the “biggest in college football.” He says he’ll carry those memories forever.

8. Scouting the Newcomers: Jake Knott Impresses Early

Transfer running back Jaydn Ott is already standing out. Spears-Jennings praised Ott’s hands, route running, and burst, calling him a “great guy on and off the field.”



