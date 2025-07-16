R Mason Thomas Embracing Leadership Role, Physical Growth Ahead of Crucial 2025 Season

Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas is focused on elevating his run defense, embracing leadership, and building off last season’s momentum as the Sooners prepare for high-stakes SEC matchups in 2025.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas is entering the 2025 season with clear intentions: become a more complete player, lead by example, and help the Sooners raise their standard in Year 2 of SEC play.

R Mason Thomas

Speaking at SEC Media Days, Thomas opened up about his offseason focus areas, most notably, improving in the run game and adding functional weight to his frame. “I can work on everything, but the run game was probably a big one,” he said. “Not just because other people say it, but I want it for myself, too.”

Thomas draws inspiration from NFL stars like Micah Parsons and former Sooner Nick Bonitto, calling Bonitto a “role model” whose recent breakout with the Broncos has been especially motivating.

The Sooners’ 2024 win over Alabama still resonates with Thomas and his teammates, providing a jolt of confidence heading into this season’s rematch in Tuscaloosa. “It showed a little glimpse of what we can do,” he said. “I hear [Bryant-Denny] is loud… it’ll be fun.”

Thomas also reflected on OU’s emotional road win at Auburn last year, his personal turnaround in that game, and the energy of celebrating the program’s first SEC win. “We played as a team that day,” he recalled.

Defensive Resurgence

On the defensive side, Thomas praised OU’s communication in 2024, particularly from veterans like Billy Bowman and Danny Stutsman, but acknowledged the unit must be better on third downs. “That was a big thing Coach V talked about,” he said.

With Brent Venables now officially retaking play-calling duties, Thomas said the defense hasn’t skipped a beat. “It’s the same playbook. No drop-off,” he noted. “We don’t have to change language or anything like that."

OU's New QB

Thomas also spoke highly of new quarterback John Mateer, describing him as quirky, swaggy, and seamlessly integrated into the team’s culture. “It felt like he’s been here four years already,” Thomas joked.





As for pressure to meet the program’s historic standard, Thomas isn’t fazed. “We know what the standard is,” he said. “If we put our head down, work, and focus on the journey, not just the destination, we’ll be right where we want to be.”