Investigation Underway After Stabbing & Crash at Tinker Air Force Base

Altercation in moving vehicle leads to stabbing and crash at Tinker Air Force Base, investigation underway.

By: Dani Ingram

A domestic dispute led to a crash at Tinker Air Force Base on Tuesday, prompting an investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident began just before noon on I-40, near the Air Depot gate. A man was driving with his husband in the passenger seat when a fight broke out.

During the confrontation, the driver allegedly stabbed the passenger multiple times.

After the stabbing, troopers say the passenger grabbed the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the interstate. It crashed through a fence and collided with parked trailers on base property.

Both individuals were taken to a nearby hospital. Their current conditions have not been released, and authorities have not confirmed whether charges will be filed.

