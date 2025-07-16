OSU Launches $12 million Scholarship Program for Incoming Freshmen

OSU's new Horizon Scholars Program is backed by $12 million from alumni families. Apply now for Fall 2026 slots.

By: Dani Ingram

-

Oklahoma State University has announced the launch of the Horizon Scholars Program, a new four-year scholarship initiative backed by $12 million in private donations from 12 alumni families.

Starting with the fall 2026 freshman class, selected students will receive up to $43,000 in total support, including:

$7,500 per year for four years $5,000 toward study abroad $5,000 for internships or work experiences In-state tuition for all recipients, regardless of residency

In addition to financial support, Horizon Scholars will participate in a specialized curriculum with coursework in humanities, STEM, and social sciences. Students will receive career preparation through OSU’s Eastin Center for Career Readiness. Scholars will also be paired with mentors, including scholarship donors and university leadership.

Applications open to admitted freshmen for fall 2026.

The deadline to apply is November 1, 2025.

More information is available at HorizonScholars.OSU.edu.