Bricktown Water Taxi Ambassador Shares Love Of OKC For Over A Decade

On the Coca Cola Porch, a longtime water taxi ambassador talked about giving tours to visitors as the district develops over time.

By: Addie Crawford

Ryan Linduff has given tours on the Bricktown water taxi for 15 years.

Linduff said he moved to Oklahoma City and 2011 and never looked back.

"I immeadilty fell in love with this city," said Linduff. "15 seasons later I'm privileged to get to share that love with the world."

With the NBA playoffs going on in Downtown OKC and attracting thousands of people, Linduff explains that the water taxi saw a spike in visitors from all over.

"It's really a melting pot which is really neat to see all of the different cultures come here to get a taste of our culture," said Linduff.

People as far as Australia and as close as rural Oklahoma have climbed aboard the Bricktown Water Taxi.

"We get tons of compliments on the cleanliness of the city," said Linduff. "We tend to hear people talking about how big the city is although it feels small."

You can buy tickets and learn about the Bricktown Water Taxi on its website.