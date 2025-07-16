Oklahoma City's new arena plans revealed. Here's a look at the future home of the Thunder

Get a first look at OKC's future downtown arena, set to be the Thunder's home court through 2053.

By: Carrie Winchel

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt unveiled preliminary designs for Oklahoma City's new downtown arena, which will be the future home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, during a news conference Wednesday.

The new facility is envisioned as a world-class NBA and entertainment venue, designed to secure the long-term presence of major league sports and expand OKC’s appeal for concerts and events.

“The primary purpose of our new arena was to secure a long-term future with major league professional sports, and to keep us competitive for concerts, but there are secondary benefits as well,” said Mayor Holt. “One of those other benefits is the opportunity to raise the aesthetic bar in our downtown and to make an architectural statement. This arena has the potential to become a signature building for our city, known around the world. I believe this design absolutely seizes that opportunity.”

The conceptual design was led by MANICA Architecture, with TVS serving as architect of record. The project still requires approval by the Oklahoma City Council. In March, councilmembers approved Flintco Construction and Mortenson Construction as the construction team.

The new arena is set to open by late summer 2028 and is designed to act as a catalyst for the city’s growing cultural and economic momentum. Plans feature a 360-degree glass curtain wall, offering panoramic views and emphasizing transparency and connection. The west-facing main entrance, aligned with the Myriad Botanical Gardens, will include "Thunder Alley" — a vibrant fan zone built into the arena’s footprint.

The arena will also feature an elevated main entrance on a grand podium and an interior seating bowl that prioritizes loud, energetic basketball experiences.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be leading the design of the new arena in downtown Oklahoma City,” said MANICA owner David Manica. “The design is truly a one-of-a-kind, and there is nothing else like it in the world. It will be an icon for the future of this growing city, and a place for the community to come together to share incredible new memories for generations to come.”

“The journey to build a unique and transformative downtown landmark has taken a significant step forward with the unveiling of this preliminary conceptual design,” said Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett. “We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Holt for his leadership and to David Manica and his team, who have done a remarkable job capturing our vision for an arena that elevates the spirit of competition, celebrates the values of our community, and strengthens Oklahoma City’s local and global identity.”

“The new arena will continue to elevate our city’s profile as a premier destination for major tours, sporting events and family shows, while enhancing the community’s cultural and entertainment offerings,” said Legends/ASM Global General Manager Chris Semrau. “It will offer unparalleled experiences for artists, guests, athletes, and performers alike.”

Voters approved a tax package in December 2023 to fund the new arena, ensuring the Thunder remain in Oklahoma City through 2053. The venue will be built on the site of the former Cox Convention Center and is scheduled for completion in 2028.

At the helm of the arena's future are two firms, Manica Architecture and TVS, now tasked with designing the city’s new arena.

