Former Oklahoma First Lady Cathy Keating remembers Bob Funk

Discover the legacy of Bob Funk—businessman, philanthropist, and influential Oklahoma figure.

By: Victor Pozadas

The passing of Bob Funk has left many in Oklahoma and across the world in mourning. Known as a man of tremendous generosity and success, the Former Oklahoma First Lady joins News 9 to talk about and remember her friend who impacted anyone who crossed his path.

Watch the full conversation in our video above, or follow along for the major takeaways.

Bob Funk's Life and Legacy

Career Beginnings: Bob Funk moved from Washington to Oklahoma for a job that ended abruptly. He and his wife, Nedra, then risked everything to start Express Employment Professionals, leveraging all their personal assets. Business Success: They built Express Employment Professionals into a multibillion-dollar company, keeping its headquarters in Oklahoma. The company has provided jobs and new opportunities to hundreds of thousands across Oklahoma, the U.S., Canada, Africa, and Australia. Entrepreneurial Spirit: Funk was known for his belief in hard work and self-reliance, embodying a "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" mentality. Friends called him a "modern-day Santa Claus" for the hope and tangible support he delivered quietly to others.

Philanthropy and Community Impact

Charitable Works: Bob Funk was deeply philanthropic, supporting causes like the Oklahoma Youth Expo and many organizations in Oklahoma City (Palomar, ReMerge, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Allied Arts, and more). He funded needs for young people and local institutions, often without seeking recognition. Personal Acts of Kindness: When alerted to needs in the Pauline Meyers Juvenile Shelter, Funk immediately offered to cover all expenses rather than seeking outside fundraising. Impact of Oklahoma City: Funk and his peers helped transform Oklahoma City into one of the top ten cities in America, paving the way for newer generations, even if younger residents may not know his name.

Influence and Relationships

Mentorship and Friendships: The conversation highlights close personal relationships, especially with Cathy Keating herself and her husband, former Gov. Frank Keating. They describe decades of friendship and collaboration. "Ministry Was People": Funk’s life focus was helping others, whether through employment, philanthropy, or personal encouragement—a “hand up, not a handout,” aiming to give people access to the American Dream.

Family and Ongoing Legacy

Family Continuity: Bob Funk leaves behind a family devoted to continuing his legacy: Bob Jr. manages the company and business interests, while Julie oversees a scholarship program. The family remains active in the community. Visible Legacy: Markers like the statue on his ranch connect his life and philanthropy with the heritage of the region.

Emotional Farewell