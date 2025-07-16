Oklahoma Heart Hospital addressing chronic pain, treatment options

On this Wellness Wednesday, the News 9 team talks to Dr. Rico Guerra about interventional pain management and helping those who suffer from chronic pain.

By: Victor Pozadas

1 in 4 adults in the United States suffer from chronic pain, where persistent aches can affect your day-to-day or even leave you immobilized.

In today's Wellness Wednesday, we welcome Interventional Pain Management Specialist Dr. Rico Guerra to talk about how pain can be managed and addressed for people who suffer with this widespread issue.

The Oklahoma Heart Hospital has a dedicated team focused on the treatment and diagnosis of pain disorders, and Dr. Guerra said he understands the frequency and urgency of patients who deal with pain everyday.

"Interventional pain management is a discipline of medicine focused on diagnosing and treating chronic pain or pain-related disorders using interventional techniques," Dr. Guerra said. "That can be done independently or it can be done in conjunction with other modalities of treatment."

One of the most common pain area that Dr. Guerra sees is the lower back, as people either through work or life, happen to develop spine issues.

"The discs of the spine are essentially like jelly doughnuts," Dr. Guerra said. "That eventually dries up in every single one of us. And when they do wear out, there's even ways to replace them."

The Oklahoma Heart Hospital team tackles each case differently, and the techniques change depending on the area and diagnosis.

"These days we have more advancements, more procedures that are being approved for our use, but essentially it's very infrequent that we ever find anyone that we cannot help," Dr. Guerra said. "My goal is also to improve their quality of life, allow them to reclaim their life. Pain can be very debilitating."

If you're curious about treatment or have questions, visit the Oklahoma Heart Hospital's official website.