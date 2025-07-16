OKC bakery Belle's Kitchen announces closure

Belle's Kitchen, a popular bakery in northwest Oklahoma City, is set to close, the owner announced.

Wednesday, July 16th 2025, 9:58 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A popular bakery in Oklahoma City will close its doors in the next few weeks after nearly 10 years of operation.

Belle's Kitchen, located near Northwest Grand Boulevard and North May Avenue, is known for its square donuts, macarons and cooking classes.

Owner Aimee Bush shared the closure announcement on social media, calling the decision heartbreaking.

Bush, who runs the bakery alone, says she is stepping away to focus on her mental health and family.

An official closure date has not been announced.
