An inside look at Carpenter Square Theatre’s 'She Kills Monsters' production

Wednesday, July 16th 2025, 10:06 am
In this high-octane, dramatic comedy loaded with fairies, ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.
When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.
Rick Allen Lippert, the theatre's board of directors chair, said being able to watch a live production is an experience unlike any other.
"There's nothing that compares to live theater," Lippert said. "The experience of having that communal experience in a theater with other people is unmatched."
To buy tickets and learn more, visit Carpenter Square Theatre's website.
