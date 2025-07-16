An inside look at Carpenter Square Theatre’s 'She Kills Monsters' production

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the set of Carpenter Square Theatre's "She Kills Monsters" as shows are planned through July.

By: Addie Crawford

-

In this high-octane, dramatic comedy loaded with fairies, ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

What is the production about?

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.

When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.

Rick Allen Lippert, the theatre's board of directors chair, said being able to watch a live production is an experience unlike any other.

"There's nothing that compares to live theater," Lippert said. "The experience of having that communal experience in a theater with other people is unmatched."

When can I watch the show?

Thursday, July 17, 7 p.m. Friday, July 18, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 19, 8 p.m. Sunday, July 20, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 24, 7 p.m. Friday, July 25, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26, 8 p.m. Sunday, July 27, 2 p.m.

Where can I buy Tickets?

To buy tickets and learn more, visit Carpenter Square Theatre's website.