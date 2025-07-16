Warr Acres Police arrest man following road rage altercation

Man facing multiple complaints after allegedly ramming into another car and shooting an air gun, Warr Acres Police investigation reveals.

By: Allyson Luckie

-

Warr Acres Police arrested a man accused of ramming into another car, then shooting an air gun at them.

Officers say Glen Anderson Junior and the victims showed up at the Warr Acres Police Department around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the victims said Anderson had been following them from Chickasha.

According to court records, police found two air guns inside of Anderson's pickup.

Anderson is facing multiple complaints, including assault and battery, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

No future court dates have been announced.