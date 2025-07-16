Police search for suspect after SW OKC shooting

Wednesday, July 16th 2025, 6:38 am
Police are on the lookout for one person after a shooting Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting near Southwest 61st Street and South Kentucky Avenue.
After arriving in the area, officers learned a domestic incident had broken out between two people, and ended with a man pointing a gun at the other person before firing into the air.
No one was hurt.
Police are now searching for that man in the area.
July 16th, 2025
July 16th, 2025
July 16th, 2025
July 14th, 2025
July 16th, 2025
July 16th, 2025