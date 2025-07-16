Police search for suspect after SW OKC shooting

Police search for a man who allegedly fired several shots into the air Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

-

Police are on the lookout for one person after a shooting Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting near Southwest 61st Street and South Kentucky Avenue.

After arriving in the area, officers learned a domestic incident had broken out between two people, and ended with a man pointing a gun at the other person before firing into the air.

No one was hurt.

Police are now searching for that man in the area.



